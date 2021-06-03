Calgary police need help solving woman’s disappearance in 2018

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is requesting tips about a woman’s unsolved disappearance three years ago.

Lisa MacEachern, 51, was last seen and spoken to in Calgary in early June 2018, police said. She is five feet six inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, red hair and shoulder tattoos of hearts and flowers.

“Recently, we began sharing information with the public about historical missing persons cases in hopes of generating tips to aid in these investigations,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the CPS homicide unit, which oversees the missing persons team, on Wednesday in a news release.

“We never close files, but it is a reality that sometimes we do not have enough information or evidence to move an investigation forward. It is our hope that by bringing these cases to the public’s attention, we can gain new insight into these cases.”

If you have information about MacEachern’s disappearance, contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or the CPS missing persons tip line at 403-428-2250. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CPS said it receives about 5,000 missing person reports each year; many are solved “within a short period of time” but there is a “small percentage of cases that remain open for years.”

