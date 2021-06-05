2 people, including a firefighter, brought to hospital in stable condition following Kate Street fire

Send this page to someone via email

One firefighter and another person were sent to hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out in the 100 block of Kate Street early Saturday morning, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

The incident unfolded around 4:20 a.m. when crews were sent to a two-storey, eight-suite apartment block where the fire alarm was triggered.

WFPS says most people had safely self-evacuated by the time crews arrived, however, one person had to be helped to safety.

Paramedics brought one person to hospital in stable condition, while a firefighter was injured “in the line of duty,” and also had to be brought to hospital.

Early indications are that the fire was accidentally caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

The WFPS reminds people butts should always be extinguished in an ashtray or deep metal container, and never into plant pots, grass, or thrown from a vehicle window.

There are no damage estimates yet.