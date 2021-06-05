Strong contingent of London-area talent selected in OHL Draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League draft was once again littered with talent from the London region, including one selection that made history.

Through what was a challenging season, to say the least, organizers with the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs and London Junior Knights worked tirelessly to find ways to get their players seen by OHL scouts.

When public health guidelines allowed for it, the two teams hosted a series of showcase games at Budweiser Gardens, which usually seats around 9,000 people for London Knights games.

Instead, the large venue was reserved for a select number of OHL scouts.

It paid off. The two teams had nine players selected in the draft this year, with five players going in the first five rounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs centre Easton Cowan was the first local player off the board, going to the London Knights in the second round, 25th overall.

Cowan was the first of six players drafted from that team.

Chase MacQueen-Spence was the next to go — the Chiefs winger was drafted in the fourth round by North Bay.

The Hamilton Bulldogs certainly liked what they saw from their viewings, drafting two players from the Chiefs, and they both happen to be named Noah. The Bulldogs drafted Noah Vandenbrink 83rd overall, and Noah Nelson ten picks later at 93rd.

View image in full screen Elgin-Middlesex forward Noah Vandenbrink scores a goal against the Junior Knights during a scout showcase at Budweiser Gardens. Elgin Middlesex Chiefs - Krista Schnittker

The first of three players drafted from the London Junior Knights was drafted in the fifth round — Will Bishop to the Windsor Spitfires at 89th overall.

Story continues below advertisement

The North Bay Battalion dipped into the local talent pool again, this time in the 7th round, drafting Junior Knights goalie Charlie Robertson.

Read more: OHL draft dreams kept players motivated through frustrating season

The Sudbury Wolves drafted a pair of players, one from each team. Junior Knights defensemen Will Bishop was selected in the 7th round, while Elgin-Middlesex winger Nigel Piercy went one round later.

Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs goalie Taya Currie made history as the first female drafted in the OHL. The 16-year-old from Parkhill was drafted in the 14th round by the Sarnia Sting.

Every year there are players that fall through the cracks and don’t get pick, and but still find success at the game.

Darrell Woodley with OHL Central scouting expects that will especially be the case this year.

“The reality of it is some good players wont get selected, and some will get drafted later than they likely should, it’s the work you put in from here,” said Woodley.

“There are countless stories of guys that don’t get drafted and end up having successful careers in the OHL, and even the NHL.”