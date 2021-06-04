OHL draft dreams kept players motivated through frustrating season

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League draft will look a little different this year, but the dream remains the same for the young players hoping to be selected.

Some were able to get games in, others weren’t, but all were working away and preparing as they looked to catch the eyes of OHL scouts.

The opening three rounds are scheduled for Friday night, with the dozen remaining rounds happening Saturday.

Darrell Woodley, director of OHL Central Scouting, says although it has been a challenge, scouts have been doing their due diligence to evaluate the talent eligible for this year’s draft.

“We’ve been using a lot of video, especially for the American players available in the draft, because Ontario scouts couldn’t get down there, so we had to do a lot of video scouting,” said Woodley, adding that the draft list is a little longer this year than in the past.

Story continues below advertisement

“We get a lot of kids now sending player profiles, highlights of anything they did this year, whether it was skill sessions or intrasquad games they played in.”

Read more: Ontario Hockey League draft begins Friday night

The “OHL draft year” is a big one for a young hockey player, a season they more than likely looked forward to for much of their minor hockey.

Will Bishop, forward with the London Junior Knights, says the season was challenging, to say the least.

“It was tough opening up and getting shut back down again,” Bishop said.

“The season is definitely not what I thought my minor midget year would have went like, but I learned a lot about myself through this whole process.”

The Junior Knights and Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs were able to get some games in — when public health restrictions allowed for it — but not nearly to the degree of a typical season for the age group.

“The Junior Knights organization did a good job of getting us out on the ice, making sure we could play. I know a lot of hockey players in Ontario who would have liked to be on the ice like we were but they weren’t as lucky,” Bishop said.

Story continues below advertisement

A bulk of the time was focused on practices and training, with hopes of returning to game action at some point throughout the season, though that never really materialized.

Chiefs forward Noah VandenBrink said the situation forced him to put the extra work in on his own time.

“Something I realized over this lockdown — you’ve got to take advantage of what you have and use the time you have to put it towards something,” VandenBrink said. “It was a lot for me. This lockdown really showed me a lot about who I am, and I really worked on a lot of the mental toughness side of things.”

View image in full screen Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs forward Noah VandenBrink practices during the 2020-21 season. Elgin Middlesex Chiefs - Krista Schnittker

Ryan Yessie, an assistant coach with the Chiefs, says they were still very active as a team despite the lack of games.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was more about getting on the ice, practising, getting ready for when we would be able to play, and we’d just go week-by-week,” Yessie said. “There were definitely highs and lows but we did the best we could to stick together as a team.”

VandenBrink credits his teammates for their support during the uniquely frustrating season — “just appreciating each other’s hard work and making sure that everyone knows they have some support.”

“we’re all there for each other, and that’s really what it’s all about.”

The Chiefs could have a handful of players selected, including both of their goalies.

Taya Currie could become the first woman to be selected in the OHL draft, while many scouts have applauded the play of Owen Davey.

“I’ve been told by some people that they think Davey is the best goaltender in the province,” Yessie said.

Currie, who has Olympic dreams and NCAA admirations, would love to get selected, but isn’t too concerned.

“I’m confident. If I go or don’t go, or how high I go, it doesn’t really matter, I’ll move on with my career and just keep pushing and improving myself.”

Story continues below advertisement

Currie says playing with “the boys” has helped her game exponentially.

“It’s really improved my game. Playing with the boys is a great challenge for me, for my speed. It’s a great opportunity for me.”

Yessie, who has also coached against Currie in the past, believes her speed may be her biggest strength.

“She is an ultra-competitive goaltender with great reflexes. She’s always working harder to get better.”

Despite the up and down year, VandenBrink said it made him realize how much the game means to him.

“I love the game. Man, it’s everything to me. There’s nothing else I would rather be doing.”

The first three rounds of the OHL draft will be Friday night, with rounds four through 15 set for Saturday.

The Sudbury Wolves have already made the first overall pick official, selecting 15-year-old forward Quentin Musty of the U.S. Youth Tier-1 U16 National champion North Jersey Avalanche 16U program.