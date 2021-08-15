SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Scarborough—Guildwood

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Map of the Scarborough—Guildwood riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Scarborough—Guildwood riding. Elections Canada

The Scarborough—Guildwood riding is bordered by Markham Road, Eglinton Avenue East, Bellamy Road North and McCowan Road to the west, Highway 401 to the north, Morningside Avenue to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.

In the 2019 election, Liberal incumbent John McKay, a veteran parliamentarian, was re-elected with nearly 56 per cent of the vote. Conservative challenger Quintus Thuraisingham won 9,553 votes, while the NDP’s Michelle Spencer snagged 4,806 votes.

About 54 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, with the largest populations from India, Sri Lanka and the Philippines, according to the most recent census.

Candidates

Liberal: John McKay (incumbent)
Conservative:
Green:
NDP:
PPC:

