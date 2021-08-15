Canada election: Scarborough—Guildwood

Send this page to someone via email

The Scarborough—Guildwood riding is bordered by Markham Road, Eglinton Avenue East, Bellamy Road North and McCowan Road to the west, Highway 401 to the north, Morningside Avenue to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.

In the 2019 election, Liberal incumbent John McKay, a veteran parliamentarian, was re-elected with nearly 56 per cent of the vote. Conservative challenger Quintus Thuraisingham won 9,553 votes, while the NDP’s Michelle Spencer snagged 4,806 votes.

About 54 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, with the largest populations from India, Sri Lanka and the Philippines, according to the most recent census.

Candidates

Liberal: John McKay (incumbent)

Conservative:

Green:

NDP:

PPC:

Advertisement