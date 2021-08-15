SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Scarborough–Agincourt

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Map of the Scarborough-Agincourt riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Scarborough-Agincourt riding. Elections Canada

The Scarborough–Agincourt riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Steeles Avenue East to the north and Midland Avenue to the east.

The riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Jean Yip, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in a 2017 by-election.

Yip succeeded her husband, Arnold Chan, after he died in 2017. He was the riding’s MP from 2014 to 2017. In 2019, Yip defeated Conservative challenger Sean Hu by more than 5,600 votes.

Around 66 per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, and more residents in the riding speak a non-official language as a mother tongue than both English and French combined.

Candidates

Liberal: Jean Yip (incumbent)
Conservative:
Green:
NDP:
PPC:

