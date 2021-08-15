Canada election: Scarborough–Agincourt

Send this page to someone via email

The Scarborough–Agincourt riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Steeles Avenue East to the north and Midland Avenue to the east.

The riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Jean Yip, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in a 2017 by-election.

Yip succeeded her husband, Arnold Chan, after he died in 2017. He was the riding’s MP from 2014 to 2017. In 2019, Yip defeated Conservative challenger Sean Hu by more than 5,600 votes.

Around 66 per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, and more residents in the riding speak a non-official language as a mother tongue than both English and French combined.

Candidates

Liberal: Jean Yip (incumbent)

Conservative:

Green:

NDP:

PPC:

Advertisement