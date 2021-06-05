Menu

Canada

Parts of GTA under heat warning with temperature rising above 30 C

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 12:00 pm
People cool off at a park in Toronto on Aug. 23, 2020. View image in full screen
People cool off at a park in Toronto on Aug. 23, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Parts of the Greater Toronto Area are under a heat warning with the temperature set to rise above 30 C for the next several days.

Environment Canada issued the alert for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham, but noted relief from heat may be found near the lake.

The weather agency said daytime highs of 31 C to 34 C are expected during the next few days.

Most of Ontario set to see well-above-average June temperatures, concerns about dry conditions

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high-risk category,” the alert read.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, pregnant women, those with chronic illnesses, and those working or exercising outside, the warning continued.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Toronto shows a high of 33 C and sun for both Saturday and Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, the temperature is expected to be 31 C before dropping slightly to 28 C on Wednesday.

Overnight lows are expected to be near 20 until Wednesday.

