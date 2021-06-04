Cyclist in hospital after collision with SUV in Rosemont

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was involved in a collision Friday afternoon in Montreal’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard and St-Zotique Street.

Preliminary information obtained by police indicates the cyclist was heading west on St-Zotique and may have failed to stop at a red light.

“That’s when the impact happened,” Chèvrefils said, adding the SUV was heading south on Pie-IX at a low speed.

The cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the head and was conscious during his transport to hospital.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old man, was not injured in the incident.

Collision experts were at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Investigators were also meeting with witnesses.

The crash prompted the closure of several streets to allow for the investigation.

