Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Pierrefonds

A 50-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while cycling on l’Anse-à-L’Orme near Senneville Road on Tuesday at the border of Senneville and Pierrefonds.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call reporting the collision was made at 12:15 p.m.

“The driver was going along l’Anse-à-L’Orme Road and hit the cyclist,” he said.

Both the driver, a 29-year-old women, and the cyclist were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Lévesque said the cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver was not seriously injured.

Collision experts at the scene are working to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

