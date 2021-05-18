Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Pierrefonds

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 4:04 pm
Montreal police are investigating after a cyclist was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a cyclist was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

A 50-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while cycling on l’Anse-à-L’Orme near Senneville Road on Tuesday at the border of Senneville and Pierrefonds.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call reporting the collision was made at 12:15 p.m.

“The driver was going along l’Anse-à-L’Orme Road and hit the cyclist,” he said.

Read more: Montreal woman, 74, in critical condition after being struck by garbage truck

Both the driver, a 29-year-old women, and the cyclist were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Trending Stories

Lévesque said the cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver was not seriously injured.

Collision experts at the scene are working to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum' Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum
Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum – May 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagpierrefonds tagcyclist struck tagMontreal crash tagSenneville tagMontreal cyclist tagcyclist injured tagCyclist Hit By Car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers