Montreal woman, 74, in critical condition after being struck by garbage truck

A 74-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a garage truck while crossing the street in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Monday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said it happened at around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Souligny Avenue and Honoré Beaugrand Street.

Preliminary information gathered by police indicates the garbage truck was heading south on Honoré-Beaurgrand and attempted a right-hand turn onto Souligny when the pedestrian, who was crossing Souligny, was struck.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

At 4 p.m. Brabant said the woman remained in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the garbage truck, a 60-year-old man, was treated on site for shock.

The intersection was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.