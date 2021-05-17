Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Montreal woman, 74, in critical condition after being struck by garbage truck

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 4:37 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A 74-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a garage truck while crossing the street in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Monday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said it happened at around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Souligny Avenue and Honoré Beaugrand Street.

Read more: Montreal woman killed after being struck by garbage truck

Preliminary information gathered by police indicates the garbage truck was heading south on Honoré-Beaurgrand and attempted a right-hand turn onto Souligny when the pedestrian, who was crossing Souligny, was struck.

Trending Stories

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

At 4 p.m. Brabant said the woman remained in critical but stable condition.

Click to play video: 'Safety campaign aims to raise awareness about trucks’ blind spots' Safety campaign aims to raise awareness about trucks’ blind spots
Safety campaign aims to raise awareness about trucks’ blind spots – Jul 23, 2017

The driver of the garbage truck, a 60-year-old man, was treated on site for shock.

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagMontreal tagSPVM tagPedestrian Struck tagMontreal pedestrian tagPedestrian struck by truck tagHonoré-Beaugrand Street tagMontreal garbage truck tagSouligny Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers