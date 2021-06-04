Menu

Health

Legislature member says Alberta premier’s patio dinner clearly broke COVID 19 rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 3:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Scathing criticism, calls to resign after Premier Kenney’s ‘Sky Palace’ dinner with cabinet members' Scathing criticism, calls to resign after Premier Kenney’s ‘Sky Palace’ dinner with cabinet members
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Jason Kenney spent another day defending his rooftop dinner with three senior cabinet ministers on the rooftop patio of the federal building, which became dubbed the ‘Sky Palace’ during the Alison Redford era. As Tom Vernon explains, the building has a history and it hasn't been kind to premiers.

One of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s caucus members says restaurant owners should be allowed more leeway if the premier is allowed to break COVID-19 rules on patio dining.

Angela Pitt says it’s clear to her that Kenney and members of his inner circle were breaking restrictions when they had drinks and dinner on a rooftop patio near the legislature grounds this week.

READ MORE:COVID-19: Questions raised after Kenney, cabinet ministers dine on ‘Sky Palace’ balcony in Edmonton

Click to play video: 'Concerns raised after Kenney and cabinet ministers dine on ‘Sky Palace’ balcony' Concerns raised after Kenney and cabinet ministers dine on ‘Sky Palace’ balcony
Concerns raised after Kenney and cabinet ministers dine on ‘Sky Palace’ balcony

Photos of the dinner, provided anonymously to news outlets, was circulated widely on social media.

The member for Airdrie-East says Albertans are frustrated with what she calls the hypocrisy of senior officials breaking public health measures while telling others to follow them.

Pitt calls the patio dinner one more slight against business owners who have been trying to adapt for months to shifting health orders.

READ MORE: Kenney says ‘reasonable effort’ made to follow COVID-19 rules at ‘Sky Palace’ dinner

Kenney has said the Tuesday dinner was below the 10-person limit on public gatherings, but has not addressed apparent violations of masking and distancing rules.

Pitt has been a persistent critic of the government’s health restrictions, and recently two other members of Kenney’s United Conservative caucus were voted out for challenging his policies and leadership.

Click to play video: 'Hinshaw responds to questions about ‘Sky Palace’ photos: ‘All of us sometimes make mistakes’' Hinshaw responds to questions about ‘Sky Palace’ photos: ‘All of us sometimes make mistakes’
