Crime

Guelph police arrest alleged drug dealer connected with March investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 11:52 am
Guelph police say 25-year-old man has been arrested in a drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Guelph police say 25-year-old man has been arrested in a drug trafficking investigation. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they have arrested a wanted 25-year-old man in connection with a drug trafficking investigation from March when officers found nearly $5,000 in cocaine and crystal meth.

Officers spotted the suspect at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday walking up the driveway of a home in the Guelph Street and Willow Road area, police said in a news release

Read more: Guelph man arrested after police find $5,000 in drugs, weapons

“Officers know the occupants of the home to be involved in the drug subculture,” police said.

The man was stopped by police and arrested in connection with an investigation in March when police found over $5,000 in drugs as well as weapons in a vehicle near Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street.

That included $4,000 worth of cocaine and $880 worth of crystal meth along with three stun guns, a pellet gun and drug trafficking supplies, police said.

At the time, police said people were spotted running from a car in the parking lot and later identified them through surveillance video.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in April and has also been charged in connection with the trafficking investigation.

The service added that a small amount of crystal meth and fentanyl was found on the man when he was arrested.

Read more: 4 injured, 2 pepper-sprayed as suspected impaired driver arrested in downtown Guelph

Charges against him include three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and four counts of breaching probation.

The accused has not been identified but has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

