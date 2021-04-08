Guelph man arrested after police find $5,000 in drugs, weapons

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 26-year-old man is facing charges after officers found $5,000 in drugs and weapons in a car last month.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they spotted the vehicle in a “secluded” parking lot near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue just after midnight on March 20.

When officers drove up, the people in the car ran into a nearby apartment building, police said. The service added that the people were later identified through surveillance video.

Officers looked inside the vehicle and police said they spotted a shot glass containing suspected cocaine and an open purse containing a “large quantity of suspected drug packaging.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police seized the vehicle, and according to the news release, officers found over 41 grams of suspect cocaine worth about $4,000.

Police said they also found over 10 grams of suspect crystal methamphetamine worth about $880 and 15 tables of suspect oxycodone worth about $150.

Officers also found three stun guns, a Desert Eagle pellet gun, a digital scale with drug residue, four cellphones and drug packaging, police said.

3:24 Police informant suing over conditions in Witness Protection Program Police informant suing over conditions in Witness Protection Program

Officers arrested one suspect on Wednesday morning in the downtown core.

The 26-year-old man is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possessing a weapon and breaching his probation.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to make a bail court appearance on Friday.

Police said they are still trying to find the other suspects, but did not provide any details about them.