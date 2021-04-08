Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested after police find $5,000 in drugs, weapons

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 10:24 am
Guelph police have arrested a 26-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 26-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 26-year-old man is facing charges after officers found $5,000 in drugs and weapons in a car last month.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they spotted the vehicle in a “secluded” parking lot near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue just after midnight on March 20.

When officers drove up, the people in the car ran into a nearby apartment building, police said. The service added that the people were later identified through surveillance video.

Officers looked inside the vehicle and police said they spotted a shot glass containing suspected cocaine and an open purse containing a “large quantity of suspected drug packaging.”

Police seized the vehicle, and according to the news release, officers found over 41 grams of suspect cocaine worth about $4,000.

Police said they also found over 10 grams of suspect crystal methamphetamine worth about $880 and 15 tables of suspect oxycodone worth about $150.

Officers also found three stun guns, a Desert Eagle pellet gun, a digital scale with drug residue, four cellphones and drug packaging, police said.

Officers arrested one suspect on Wednesday morning in the downtown core.

The 26-year-old man is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possessing a weapon and breaching his probation.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to make a bail court appearance on Friday.

Police said they are still trying to find the other suspects, but did not provide any details about them.

