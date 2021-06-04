Menu

Entertainment

‘Roadrunner’ trailer: Anthony Bourdain documentary explores his life, times and travel

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'New trailer offers first glimpse at upcoming Anthony Bourdain documentary' New trailer offers first glimpse at upcoming Anthony Bourdain documentary
'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' trailer

It’s been almost three years to the day since the world lost iconic chef, writer and provocateur Anthony Bourdain.

Now, director Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) is releasing a documentary about Bourdain, titled Roadrunner, and the movie is described as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon.”

The movie promises to provide an unflinching look at Bourdain, and in the trailer we see flashes of his brilliance and charisma as he chats with denizens of multiple countries, explores vast swathes of unknown land and apparently jumps off a rocky cliff — just for kicks.

Trending Stories

Featuring interviews with people who knew him well, Roadrunner also showcases conversations with Bourdain himself, his gravelly voice recounting stories from his own life and experiences.

Story continues below advertisement

Sure to pack an emotional punch — especially as the majority of us have been cooped up inside for more than a year — the documentary may remind us of what we’ve been missing.

(Watch the official trailer, top.)

‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ is set to hit theatres across Canada (where open) on July 16, 2021.

