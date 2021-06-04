Global Calgary wins 2 national RTDNA Canada awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded Global Calgary with two national awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in the categories of video, audio and digital.
Global Calgary’s winning submissions for 2021, both of which were awarded in the video category, include:
Excellence in Innovation (sponsored by Dejero)
- Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally: Global Calgary
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate
Global Calgary was also recently awarded four regional RTDNA awards and weather anchor Paul Dunphy was honoured with an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award.
