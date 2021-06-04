Menu

Canada

Global Calgary wins 2 national RTDNA Canada awards

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 9:56 am
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded Global Calgary with two national awards. View image in full screen
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded Global Calgary with two national awards. Getty Images

The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded Global Calgary with two national awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in the categories of video, audio and digital.

Global Calgary’s winning submissions for 2021, both of which were awarded in the video category, include:

Excellence in Innovation (sponsored by Dejero)

Feature News (Large Market)

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Global Calgary was also recently awarded four regional RTDNA awards and weather anchor Paul Dunphy was honoured with an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award.

