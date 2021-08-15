Canada election: Peterborough–Kawartha

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough–Kawartha is a riding that features mostly rural land with some urban areas, including the City of Peterborough.

Liberal candidate Maryam Monsef was able to retain her seat in this riding during the 2019 election, winning a second term.

Monsef edged Conservative candidate Michael Skinner by 3,043 votes. Skinner garnered 24,357 votes, following the NDP’s Candace Shaw who ended the night with 17 per cent.

This riding is home to 118,176 people, including 100,351 voters, according to Elections Canada.

According to the 2016 census, the average age of the Peterborough metropolitan area resident is 44, with nearly 98 per cent speaking English as their first language. The median total income of households in 2015 was $64,777.

Candidates

Liberal: Maryam Monsef (incumbent)

