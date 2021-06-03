Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Donors set up $225K scholarship for Black students at UBC’s Allard School of Law

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 7:55 pm
B.C. Provincial Court judge the Hon. David St. Pierre says he hopes the fund can be a "small first step" to ensuring the province's justice system is more representative. View image in full screen
B.C. Provincial Court judge the Hon. David St. Pierre says he hopes the fund can be a "small first step" to ensuring the province's justice system is more representative. Global News

A group of donors, including B.C.’s first Black judge and a sitting provincial court judge, have established a new fund to support Black students studying law at UBC.

The $225,000 fund will create the Allard School of Law’s first-ever student award for incoming Black students.

“I remember when I was a law student, how many jobs I had to have to go to law school, how many loans I had to pay back to go, it was tough — but when you look at the prices today for law school tuition fees, they’ve gone up exponentially, and wages haven’t,” the Hon. Judge David St. Pierre, one of the donors, told Global News.

“I talk to a lot of Black students who say, you know, I’d think about law school but there’s no way I can afford three years of living expenses in Vancouver and law school tuition and books.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BLM Fredericton launches bursary for Black students at two New Brunswick universities

The fund can act as “small first step” in helping ensure the province’s justice system is more representative of British Columbia, he said, a sentiment echoed by UBC president Prof. Santa J. Ono.

Click to play video: 'Lord Strathcona students campaign to rename their school ‘Barbara Howard Elementary’' Lord Strathcona students campaign to rename their school ‘Barbara Howard Elementary’
Lord Strathcona students campaign to rename their school ‘Barbara Howard Elementary’ – May 23, 2021

“A representative Justice system is a healthy Justice system. Recent events have brought into focus issues of racial inequality that must be addressed with more than just words,” Ono said in a statement.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police watchdog orders review after retired Black judge detained, handcuffed in Vancouver

St. Pierre, Slewyn Romilly, Matthew Nathanson, two anonymous donors and UBC all contributed to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

Romilly was both B.C.’s first Black judge and first Black B.C. Supreme Court Judge, while Nathanson is a Vancouver criminal defence lawyer.

“When I got into the profession (Judge Romilly) was there right from the start, and I’m trying to be there right from the start for the people that are coming behind me, you give a hand up to those folks,” St. Pierre said.

Nathanson said there is currently no shortage of qualified and talented Black candidates, but that they may face a variety of barriers — including financial ones — accessing education.

He said the donors were inspired by the efforts they saw to create educational supports for Indigenous students in B.C.

The money will be used to support 15 incoming law students with tuition and fees over the next five years.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UBC tagBlack tagblack students tagselwyn romilly tagubc law tagallard school of law tagblack student fund tagblack student scholarship tagdavid st. pierre tagubc law black students tagubc law school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers