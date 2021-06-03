Menu

Comments

Crime

Mounties respond to 2 firearm incidents in western Manitoba

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 6:35 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
RCMP responded to two firearm incidents in Rossburn and Portage la Prairie overnight. Getty Images

Prairie Mountain RCMP are looking for three suspects in connection with a Rossburn, Man., shooting on Wednesday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., Mounties responded to a call on Pioneer Avenue in the small community more than 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, RCMP said Thursday. Someone reported seeing three people leave the area in a pickup truck after shots were fired.

Police didn’t find a victim at the house when they got there but soon heard that a man with injuries had checked himself into a hospital. The victim is still being cared for.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache' Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache
Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache – Mar 25, 2021

Although RCMP said there’s no risk to public safety, Park West School Division announced Thursday four schools would be placed in hold and secure until officers had managed the risk.

Under hold and secure, schools carry on as usual while exterior doors are locked, except students and staff can’t leave the building during the day, among other things.

The affected schools are:

  • Rossburn Elementary
  • Rossburn Collegiate
  • Waywayseecappo School
  • Waywayseecappo Off Campus and Adult Ed

Read more: Shotgun fired towards security guard near Birch River, two arrested, Mounties say

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Portage la Prairie RCMP arrested a man after residents were robbed in a home invasion on 2nd Street Northwest.

Police say a man entered the house with an improvised firearm before fleeing on foot. Officers arrested him soon thereafter.

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering, two counts of robbery with a firearm and uttering threats.

