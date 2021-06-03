Mounties respond to 2 firearm incidents in western Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Prairie Mountain RCMP are looking for three suspects in connection with a Rossburn, Man., shooting on Wednesday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., Mounties responded to a call on Pioneer Avenue in the small community more than 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, RCMP said Thursday. Someone reported seeing three people leave the area in a pickup truck after shots were fired.

Police didn’t find a victim at the house when they got there but soon heard that a man with injuries had checked himself into a hospital. The victim is still being cared for.

Although RCMP said there’s no risk to public safety, Park West School Division announced Thursday four schools would be placed in hold and secure until officers had managed the risk.

Under hold and secure, schools carry on as usual while exterior doors are locked, except students and staff can’t leave the building during the day, among other things.

The affected schools are:

Rossburn Elementary

Rossburn Collegiate

Waywayseecappo School

Waywayseecappo Off Campus and Adult Ed

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Portage la Prairie RCMP arrested a man after residents were robbed in a home invasion on 2nd Street Northwest.

Police say a man entered the house with an improvised firearm before fleeing on foot. Officers arrested him soon thereafter.

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering, two counts of robbery with a firearm and uttering threats.