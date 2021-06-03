Arson suspected in Cross Lake structure fire, RCMP say

RCMP are investigating an early morning fire that caused extensive damage to a building in Cross Lake First Nation Thursday.
Police say a security guard was doing patrols in a residential development area of the community, roughly 529 kilometres north of Winnipeg, when he noticed smoke coming from a nearby building around 5:45 a.m.
Crews were eventually able to put the fire out, but police say the building suffered extensive damage in the blaze.
Police say the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but arson is suspected.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
RCMP continue to investigate along with the office of the fire commissioner.
