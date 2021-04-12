Manitoba RCMP officer saves the lives of 9 Cross Lake puppies

Send this page to someone via email

Nine newborn puppies are alive and well thanks to a Cross Lake RCMP officer.

Cst. Stacey Shearer answered a call Friday of a stray dog giving birth on a resident’s deck.

Shearer took in Goldie and all nine of her pups, who still had their umbilical cords attached when she found them.

View image in full screen Goldie the dog is in good health thanks to a Cross Lake RCMP officer. RCMP/Supplied

“Everyone helps out as much as they can in the community,” said Shearer. “I just try to do my part.”

This isn’t the first time Shearer has stepped up for animals. She has bottle-fed, fostered, and rescued hundreds of dogs, according to fellow Cross Lake RCMP officers.

“I am really grateful for Shearer’s dedication to helping in any way she can,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Sutherland, Cross Lake RCMP detachment commander.

“Working in a close-knit community like Cross Lake means that we get involved in many ways that may not be considered traditional policing roles – like helping rescue dogs.”

Cross Lake is about 529 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Shearer is caring for the Goldie and her pups while arranging their flight to Winnipeg with the assistance of the Manitoba Animal Alliance.

