University of Calgary planning return to in-person learning this fall

The University of Calgary’s president announced Thursday the school will be returning to campus this fall.

The university said the announcement means there will be more classes held in-person, more labs will be open for research activities, and more student and public services will operate on campus than has been the case since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Safety remains UCalgary’s top priority as we return to our campus,” president Ed McCauley said in a statement.

The university said the decision is based on the latest health guidelines and scientific research, noting the importance of vaccines being administered. As of Wednesday, 64 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 had received at least one dose, according to Alberta Health.

“We have hit some significant milestones in terms of public vaccination.

“As the number of vaccinated people grows, health guidelines around physical distancing and public gatherings can finally ease. This is what enables us to safely begin moving back to campus for the fall,” McCauley said.

The university said it is planning to have students and staff gradually return to camp starting this summer and building into the fall. Faculties and instructors have already begun to plan how classes will be offered this fall, according to the school.

“Flexibility is key as we move forward. Our guiding principles remain focused on ensuring safety for our campus community, providing the best learning experience for our students and supporting innovative research,” McCauley said.

