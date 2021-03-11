Calgary post-secondary students excited about possible return to campus in September

Send this page to someone via email

Mount Royal University is advising students it intends to have as many in-person classes as possible in September, but its plans will hinge on where things stand with the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

In a news release, MRU said that the “transition back to campus must be well-organized and thoughtful,” and that current remote working arrangements will be in place until June 30.

MRU public relations student Sophie Schneider is hopeful that in-person learning will return in the fall, but admitted there is trepidation that goes along with that.

“I’m stressed about being in those enclosed spaces with so many people” Schneider said.

“I know that the vaccine rollout is starting, so we’re probably going to have our vaccinations by then. So that’ll make things feel better.”

MRU nursing student Chelsea Presakarchuk shares in Schneider’s sentiment.

“I think it’s going to be a bit anxiety-inducing for some students, just because there is the worry of catching COVID(-19),” she said.

While the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology has yet to announce its plans for the fall, broadcasting student Zach Degerness is excited about a potential return to campus as he feels online learning has placed restrictions on his education.

“Especially as broadcasting students, we rely so heavily on being in class and being able to socialize with our classmates and our instructors as well,” he said.

"Not getting that hands-on work has really affected us."

The last year also challenged Degerness’ mental well-being.

“I live by myself and I would normally get to play hockey and go hang out with friends,” he said. “But this year, I didn’t get to do any of that. So it’s been a lot of isolating.”

Students with the University of Calgary will also have to wait a little longer to find out if they’ll be returning to campus in September.

In a statement to Global News, the U of C said that it “has not made a decision on the delivery method (face-to-face or online) for classes in the fall 2021 semester.”

“The decision will be made in April 2021 and then will be communicated to students and the campus community,” the university said.