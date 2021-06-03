Firearm discharged during dispute at trailer park north of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township man faces firearm charges following a dispute at a trailer park north of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported dispute at a trailer park on Fire Route 39 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, about 10 kilometres southwest of the village of Buckhorn.

OPP say the complainant reported that they were servicing the plumbing on several trailers when they were approached by the park owner.

“A dispute between the parties occurred and a firearm was discharged,” OPP stated.

Officers located and arrested the accused without incident. A shotgun was seized as part of the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Garry Hall, 75, of Selwyn Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm; careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 7, OPP said Thursday.