Crime

Firearm discharged during dispute at trailer park north of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 11:36 am
Peterborough County OPP arrested a man accused of discharging a shotgun during a dispute at a trailer park in Trent Lakes. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a man accused of discharging a shotgun during a dispute at a trailer park in Trent Lakes. OPP

A Selwyn Township man faces firearm charges following a dispute at a trailer park north of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported dispute at a trailer park on Fire Route 39 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, about 10 kilometres southwest of the village of Buckhorn.

Read more: Shotgun seized during road rage incident in Northumberland County, OPP say

OPP say the complainant reported that they were servicing the plumbing on several trailers when they were approached by the park owner.

“A dispute between the parties occurred and a firearm was discharged,” OPP stated.

Officers located and arrested the accused without incident. A shotgun was seized as part of the investigation.

Garry Hall, 75, of Selwyn Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm; careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 7, OPP said Thursday.

