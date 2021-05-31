Menu

Crime

Shotgun seized during road rage incident in Northumberland County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 10:10 am
A shotgun was seized during a road rage incident in Hamilton Township. View image in full screen
A shotgun was seized during a road rage incident in Hamilton Township. Northumberland OPP

Two Greater Toronto Area residents face charges following a road rage incident in Hamilton Township on Sunday evening.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:05 p.m., offices received information that two motorists were involved in an apparent road rage incident in Hamilton Township, north of Cobourg. One of the drivers allegedly displayed a shotgun to the other driver involved in the incident.

Officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and located a man and a woman in the vehicle along with a shotgun and ammunition.

Read more: Road rage incident on Highway 115 south of Peterborough under investigation: OPP

Police determined the driver had been consuming alcohol and said the man failed a roadside screening device.

Vladmir Alexander Boric, 58, of York Mills Road, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and breach of a firearm regulation — transporting a firearm or restricted weapon.

The passenger, Mitiz Flores, 32, of North York, was also charged with breach of a firearm regulation — transporting a firearm or restricted weapon.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on July 14, OPP said Monday.

