Which roads are the worst in western Ontario?

CAA is out with its annual “Worst Roads” list for 2021 and while no streets in Kitchener, Guelph or London made this year’s top 10 provincial list, a regional breakdown does name a few local thoroughfares.

York Road in Guelph is atop the top 5 list for worst roads in western Ontario, while King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener came in third and fifth respectively.

Adelaide Street North in London is fourth on the list.

The list of the top 10 worst roads is released yearly and compiled by CAA based on votes by Ontarians.

CAA said roads across 117 municipalities were nominated. Drivers made up the majority of the votes cast, followed by about a quarter of the votes made by cyclists and pedestrians, CAA said.

“The quality of our roadways affect everyone,” said Tina Wong, government relations specialist for CAA South Central Ontario.

“Our roads are the arteries used every day to keep essential workers, goods and services flowing. They should be maintained now more than ever.”

The worst road in all of Ontario is Victoria Road in Prince Edward County, “making its debut” as voters cited potholes and crumbling pavement as main concerns, CAA said.

Here are the Top 10 Worst Roads for 2021 in Ontario:

Victoria Road in Prince Edward County Carling Avenue in Ottawa Barton Street East in Hamilton County Road 49 in Prince Edward County Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto Hunt Club Road in Ottawa Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto Innes Road in Ottawa Algonquin Boulevard West in Timmins Queen Street in Kingston

In a regional breakdown for western Ontario only, here were the top 5 worst roads:

York Road in Guelph Colborne Street North in Simcoe King Street East in Kitchener Adelaide Street North in London River Road East in Kitchener

No worst roads list was released for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but in 2019, Wharncliffe Road South in London was named the worst road in western Ontario.

CAA said its campaign is a platform for Ontario residents to express their concerns about roads to help municipal and provincial governments understand where and what improvements need to be made.

“As people continue working from home and travelling locally during the pandemic, we are seeing different roads appear on the list,” said Wong

“We should continue taking advantage of these lighter traffic patterns as an opportunity for necessary road repairs.”

— with files from Globals’ Gabby Rodrigues