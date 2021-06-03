Menu

Consumer

Eglinton Avenue East and West make CAA’s top 10 worst roads in Ontario 2021

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 8:20 am
Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto (near Victoria Park Avenue). View image in full screen
Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto (near Victoria Park Avenue). Google Streetview

Eglinton Avenue East and Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto have made CAA’s Worst Roads list for 2021, coming in fifth and seventh, respectively.

Coming in at first place was Victoria Road in Prince Edward County, “making its debut” as voters cited potholes and crumbling pavement as main concerns, CAA said.

The list of the top 10 worst roads is released yearly and compiled by CAA based on votes by Ontarians.

CAA said roads across 117 municipalities were nominated. Drivers made up the majority of the votes cast, followed by about a quarter of the votes made by cyclists and pedestrians, CAA said.

Read more: Quebec has Canada’s worst roads, according to CAA report

Eglinton Avenue (east and west) was the only road in Toronto to make it in this year’s provincial list.

Here are the Top 10 Worst Roads for 2021 in Ontario:

  1. Victoria Road in Prince Edward County
  2. Carling Avenue in Ottawa
  3. Barton Street East in Hamilton
  4. County Road 49 in Prince Edward County
  5. Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto
  6. Hunt Club Road in Ottawa
  7. Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto
  8. Innes Road in Ottawa
  9. Algonquin Boulevard West in Timmins
  10. Queen Street in Kingston
In a regional breakdown for Toronto only, here were the top 5 worst roads:

  1. Eglinton Avenue East
  2. Eglinton Avenue West
  3. Weston Road
  4. Dufferin Street
  5. Bathurst Street

No worst roads list was released for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in 2019, Eglinton Avenue East topped the list. Dufferin Street, Sheppard Street East and Bathurst Street also made the list in third, eighth and 10th place, respectively, that year.

Construction due to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT along Eglinton Avenue has slowed traffic and created gridlock.

Read more: What is the worst road in Ontario? The CAA wants to know

CAA said its campaign is a platform for Ontario residents to express their concerns about roads to help municipal and provincial governments understand where and what improvements need to be made.

“The quality of our roadways affect everyone,” said Tina Wong, government relations specialist for CAA South Central Ontario. “Our roads are the arteries used every day to keep essential workers, goods and services flowing. They should be maintained now more than ever.”

Here are the worst roads by region:

  • Central — Bell Farm Road in Barrie
  • Eastern — Victoria Road in Prince Edward County
  • Halton-Peel-York-Durham — Speers Roads in Oakville
  • Niagara — Whirlpool Road in Niagara Falls
  • North — Algonquin Boulevard West in Timmins
  • South West — Plank Road in Sarnia
  • Western — York Road in Guelph
