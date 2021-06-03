Eglinton Avenue East and West make CAA’s top 10 worst roads in Ontario 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Eglinton Avenue East and Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto have made CAA’s Worst Roads list for 2021, coming in fifth and seventh, respectively.

Coming in at first place was Victoria Road in Prince Edward County, “making its debut” as voters cited potholes and crumbling pavement as main concerns, CAA said.

The list of the top 10 worst roads is released yearly and compiled by CAA based on votes by Ontarians.

CAA said roads across 117 municipalities were nominated. Drivers made up the majority of the votes cast, followed by about a quarter of the votes made by cyclists and pedestrians, CAA said.

Eglinton Avenue (east and west) was the only road in Toronto to make it in this year’s provincial list.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the Top 10 Worst Roads for 2021 in Ontario:

Victoria Road in Prince Edward County Carling Avenue in Ottawa Barton Street East in Hamilton County Road 49 in Prince Edward County Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto Hunt Club Road in Ottawa Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto Innes Road in Ottawa Algonquin Boulevard West in Timmins Queen Street in Kingston

In a regional breakdown for Toronto only, here were the top 5 worst roads:

Eglinton Avenue East Eglinton Avenue West Weston Road Dufferin Street Bathurst Street

No worst roads list was released for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in 2019, Eglinton Avenue East topped the list. Dufferin Street, Sheppard Street East and Bathurst Street also made the list in third, eighth and 10th place, respectively, that year.

Construction due to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT along Eglinton Avenue has slowed traffic and created gridlock.

CAA said its campaign is a platform for Ontario residents to express their concerns about roads to help municipal and provincial governments understand where and what improvements need to be made.

“The quality of our roadways affect everyone,” said Tina Wong, government relations specialist for CAA South Central Ontario. “Our roads are the arteries used every day to keep essential workers, goods and services flowing. They should be maintained now more than ever.”

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the worst roads by region:

Central — Bell Farm Road in Barrie

Eastern — Victoria Road in Prince Edward County

Halton-Peel-York-Durham — Speers Roads in Oakville

Niagara — Whirlpool Road in Niagara Falls

North — Algonquin Boulevard West in Timmins

South West — Plank Road in Sarnia

Western — York Road in Guelph