What is the worst road in Ontario? The CAA wants to know

Send this page to someone via email

After taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Automobile Association‘s (CAA) worst roads campaign has returned.

The 2021 edition launched Tuesday to highlight which road improvement projects are most needed.

“The campaign is a platform for all road users to highlight which roadway improvements should be prioritized by our different levels of government,” said Raymond Chan, government relations manager for CAA in South Central Ontario. “The campaign gives decision-makers a snapshot of what roads the public perceives are not meeting their expectations.”

Chan says governments should continue to take advantage of lighter traffic patterns during the pandemic as an opportunity to make road repairs.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontarians can vote for their worst roads at caaworstroads.com until April 18.

Once voting closes, the CAA will compile a list of the 10 worst roads in Ontario, along with the worst roads in regions across the province.

1:51 Edmonton road crews ‘very proactive with potholes’ so far this year Edmonton road crews ‘very proactive with potholes’ so far this year – Mar 2, 2021

Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto was chosen as the worst road in Ontario in 2019.

Barton Street East and Burlington Street East in Hamilton were ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads in 2019:

1. Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto

2. Riverdale Drive, Washago

3. Dufferin Street, Toronto

4. County Road 49, Prince Edward

5. Barton Street East, Hamilton

6. Burlington Street East, Hamilton

7. Avondale Road, Belleville

8. Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto

9. Carnegie Beach Road, Scugog

10. Bathurst Street, Toronto