Car checkup top priority before long road trip: automotive expert

When it comes to vehicles, peace of mind is what travellers want, especially when taking a road trip on unfamiliar highways.

Before hitting the road, taking your car to a professional should be on the to-do list, according to Frame and Wheel Alignment Regina’s general manager Steve Karch.

Karch says if your car is making a noise, something’s wrong.

“You want to have your car inspected, if you go on a long trip you want to have clean oil in the engine, your cooling system is up to par, and you want to see if your engine is running hot,” he said.

“Make sure your radiator is proper and clean, you don’t want it full of bugs, [or] restricting airflow,” he said, “and check your brakes.”

Wheel alignment is a common issue for those taking road trips because potholes and bumps tend to move things around on vehicles. An improper alignment could cause major issues, according to Karch.

He noted that if your wheel alignment is out, is your steering might be unstable, or your car might be pulling in one direction.

It can also affect tire durability.

“You want to check your tires,” Karch said. “If you find they’re not even, or they’re starting to wear or feather on the outside edge or inside, that is typically a sign wheel alignment is out.”

“Wear is going to accelerate to the point of having failure or you’ll ruin those tires halfway through your trip and part of your trip, which typically you don’t budget for if you’re going to buy a new set of tires.”

Karch said some shops will take a look at your vehicle for free, others might charge.

“Even for $50 or $100 dollars, you’re going to know the condition of your vehicle, to me that is well worth the money.”