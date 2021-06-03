Menu

News

Old Port of Montreal introduces midnight curfew starting Thursday

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 9:18 am
The site of the Old Port of Montreal will be closed from midnight to 6a.m. starting Thursday. View image in full screen
The site of the Old Port of Montreal will be closed from midnight to 6a.m. starting Thursday. Global News

The site of the Old Port of Montreal will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. starting Thursday.

The Old Port authority made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday evening. Signs marking the opening hours were put up overnight.

READ MORE:Man in hospital after gunshots fired in Montreal’s Old Port

All activities, shops and restaurants on the site will have to close their doors as of 11 p.m.

The move comes as the area has been hard by gun violence and protests in recent weeks.

On Saturday, a young woman was shot in the foot when caught in the crossfire of a fight in the area that left a 19-year-old man stabbed in his upper body.

Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near the Clock Tower Quay where thousands of people were gathered in celebration of the city’s second night with no curfew.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 3 injured after shootings, stabbing and crash on Montreal’s 2nd day of eased restrictions, police say

For Old Montreal resident Shawn Cote, the curfew may help some residents sleep better at night but he says people are tired of restrictions.

“I think we need to adapt how things reopen. There should be a balance instead of closing things off completely,” Cote said.

READ MORE: Police kept busy on first night without COVID-19 curfew in Quebec

Old Port officials say the curfew will be in effect until further notice.

