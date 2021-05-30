2 dead, 3 injured after shootings, stabbing and crash on Montreal’s 2nd day of eased restrictions: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and three others were hospitalized after three shootings, one stabbing and one motorcycle crash took place in Montreal on Saturday, though the incidents are not related.

The first fatal victim is a 22-year-old man who died after being shot in the upper body on Saturday afternoon in Montreal North.

Police were called to Pelletier Avenue near d’Amos Street at 4:15 p.m., where they found the victim unconscious on the ground. He was transported to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the incident is a suspected drive-by shooting and met with several witnesses who saw two people in a vehicle shoot at the victim then drive off.

This marks the city’s 10th homicide of the year. No suspects have been arrested.

The second fatal incident happened in Saint-Michel, where a 40-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saint-Michel Boulevard near Everette Street. The victim was found unconscious on the ground by emergency services, who declared him dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, who officials say is a person in their 30s, suffered no injuries and was not transported to hospital.

A second shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in Saint-Leonard, leaving a 44-year-old male victim with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in his lower body.

Police located the victim on Pie-IX Boulevard near 41 Avenue. Police say no arrests have been made in what police called an attempted murder.

Later in the evening, a young woman was shot in the foot when caught in the crossfire of a fight in Old Port that left a 19-year-old man stabbed in his upper body.

Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near the Clock Tower Quay where thousands of people were gathered in celebration of the city’s second night with no curfew.

