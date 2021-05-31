Man in hospital after gunshots fired in Montreal’s Old Port

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired early Monday morning in the Old Port, injuring a 29-year-old man.

Montreal police said officers responded to reports of gunshots fired at around 3:15 a.m. near St-Antoine and Gosford streets.

Police discovered a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his lower body.

He was conscious when transported to hospital, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The victim, Brabant said, is also considered a suspect in the investigation.

A handgun and multiple gun shell casings were found at the scene and three men, including two 25-year-olds and a 36-year-old, have been arrested.

Brabant said all four men are known to Montreal police services.

Gang violence is suspected but has yet to be confirmed, he added.

The investigation led police to search a nearby building on St-Antoine Street after a SWAT team was called in to secure the area.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said around 20 people were found at the location.

Police are trying to determine if and how the individuals were involved.

The shooting marks the second consecutive night of violence in the Old Port.

On Saturday, a young woman was shot in the foot when caught in the crossfire of a fight in the area that left a 19-year-old man stabbed in his upper body.

Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near the Clock Tower Quay where thousands of people were gathered in celebration of the city’s second night with no curfew.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta and Brayden Jagger Haines

