Crime

London, Ont. man charged after security guard was threatened during armed robbery: police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted June 3, 2021 8:53 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A London man has been charged in relation to an armed robbery in the north end of the city earlier this week.

Police say a male suspect entered a pharmacy at 759 Adelaide St. N around 8:50 p.m. on Monday and left the businesses with property belonging to the pharmacy.

A security guard approached the suspect and demanded that the return of the property.

According to the police, the suspect then produced a screwdriver and knife and threatened the security guard.

Police were contacted and the suspect was arrested nearby.

A 37-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

