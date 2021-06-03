London, Ont. man charged after security guard was threatened during armed robbery: police

A London man has been charged in relation to an armed robbery in the north end of the city earlier this week.
Police say a male suspect entered a pharmacy at 759 Adelaide St. N around 8:50 p.m. on Monday and left the businesses with property belonging to the pharmacy.
A security guard approached the suspect and demanded that the return of the property.
According to the police, the suspect then produced a screwdriver and knife and threatened the security guard.
Police were contacted and the suspect was arrested nearby.
A 37-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
