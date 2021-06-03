Driver flees from stolen vehicle following three-vehicle crash in northeast London: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in northeast London that took place shortly after the noon hour Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Clarke and Kilally roads after 1 p.m.

According to police, one of the vehicles involved was stolen, and the driver fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

No serious injuries were reported, the London Fire Department said there were two vehicles in the ditch and one on the roadway.

Police say there was no danger to public safety.

According to police, another vehicle was stolen nearby shortly after the collision and was later recovered in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.

Police have not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected at this time. No suspect has been arrested and the investigation continues.

Emergency crews were on scene for much of Wednesday afternoon, but the roadway has since reopened.