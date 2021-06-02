Video shows London, Ont. fire crews rescue baby deer

London fire crews completed an unusual rescue on the Western University campus Tuesday evening.
It wasn’t quite rescuing a cat from a tree, but it was close as firefighters worked to save a baby deer trapped in a trench on campus.
The 45-second video shows a firefighter in the trench, attempting to get control of the fawn.
The baby deer let out several cries as the crews attempted to control the frightful animal while removing it from the trench area.
According to officials, the fawn was successfully reunited with its mother.
