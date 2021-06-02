Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman with ‘signs of trauma’ dies after being found on Brampton path, homicide unit called: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 10:44 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton. John Hanley / File / Global News

A woman found by a passerby on a Brampton pathway with “signs of trauma” has died, prompting the Peel Regional Police homicide unit to be called in.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Ross Drive and Templehill Road, south of Dixie Road and Countryside Drive, at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Peel Paramedics said the woman was assessed at the scene, but wasn’t taken to a hospital.

As of late Wednesday, investigators didn’t release suspect information.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, officers appealed for anyone in the area with surveillance or dash-cam video to call police.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagBrampton Crime tagPeel Paramedics tagBrampton Homicide tagBrampton murder tagPeel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau tagCrime in Brampton tagRoss Drive and Templehill Road homicide tagRoss Drive and Templehill Road murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers