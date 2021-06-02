Woman with ‘signs of trauma’ dies after being found on Brampton path, homicide unit called: police

A woman found by a passerby on a Brampton pathway with “signs of trauma” has died, prompting the Peel Regional Police homicide unit to be called in.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Ross Drive and Templehill Road, south of Dixie Road and Countryside Drive, at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Peel Paramedics said the woman was assessed at the scene, but wasn’t taken to a hospital.
As of late Wednesday, investigators didn’t release suspect information.
Meanwhile, officers appealed for anyone in the area with surveillance or dash-cam video to call police.
