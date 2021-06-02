Woman with ‘signs of trauma’ dies after being found on Brampton path, homicide unit called: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman found by a passerby on a Brampton pathway with “signs of trauma” has died, prompting the Peel Regional Police homicide unit to be called in.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Ross Drive and Templehill Road, south of Dixie Road and Countryside Drive, at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Peel Paramedics said the woman was assessed at the scene, but wasn’t taken to a hospital.

As of late Wednesday, investigators didn’t release suspect information.

Meanwhile, officers appealed for anyone in the area with surveillance or dash-cam video to call police.

– Victim has been pronounced deceased

– Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has been notified and will be attending

– Media officer, @AkhilMooken, is on scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 3, 2021

