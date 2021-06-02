Menu

Crime

Welland man charged after his dog bites Niagara police officer

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 4:22 pm
Welland man charged after his dog bites Niagara police officer - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

A man is facing a pair of charges after his dog bit a Niagara police officer in Welland on Tuesday night.

Niagara SPCA Animal Services laid the charges against the 21-year-old Welland resident for failing to keep his canine under control and allowing his dog to attack.

“Information was that an officer was bitten by a bullmastiff mixed breed while in the commission of his duties,” Niagara police said in a release on Wednesday.

Read more: Niagara police explode Second World War artillery shell found in Lake Ontario

The charges carry a couple of fines – one for $300 and another for $360.

The incident happened as an officer conducted an unrelated investigation into a minor motor vehicle crash near Thorold Road and First Avenue.

Investigators say the dog “latched” onto the wrist of the officer after it exited a vehicle with its owner and got loose.

The officer was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

In addition to the fines, the owner was ordered to muzzle his dog whenever outside of home.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
