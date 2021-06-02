Waterloo Region surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 case mark

Send this page to someone via email

There have now been more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases (16,026) in the region as Waterloo Public Health reported 32 new positive tests on Wednesday.

This is the exact number of new cases reported last Wednesday, so the rolling seven-day average number of new cases remains 40.7.

Another 37 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the number of resolved cases up to 14,452.

It has been well over a week since a new COVID-19-related death was reported in the area, so the death toll remains at 256.

The area is down to 307 active cases, the lowest figure it has seen since March 31, when there were 305 active cases.

The number of people in area hospitals is also rapidly diminishing as it was reported there were 17 patients there as a result of COVID-19, including 10 who were in intensive care.

Just a week ago, those numbers were 28 and 23, respectively, as hospitals in Guelph, Waterloo Region and Fergus were still receiving patients from outside the area.

The number of active outbreaks also continues to fall as there are seven remaining after one was declared over in a congregate setting.

Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force reported that there have now been 329,432 vaccinations done in the area, 6,476 more than a day earlier.

This is the second-highest total that it has reported in one day.

A total of 51. 43 per cent of Waterloo Region residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a number that jumps to 63.96 per cent if you only include adults.

Wednesday marks the third straight day case counts are below 1,000. On Tuesday, 699 new cases were recorded and 916 on Monday.

According to Wednesday’s report, 173 cases were recorded in Toronto, 134 in Peel Region and 69 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,791 as 25 more deaths were recorded.

