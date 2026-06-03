Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Try This
    June 3, 2026 at 11:41 am

    The B’nai B’rith held a meeting recently. Did Global report that there were no criminal elements identified? – how about no arrests made…
    Why are they not targeted for attempting to divide people, trying to support racism and hatred?
    Just staying, this racist stuff seems to be pretty 1 sided.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No arrests as white nationalist group stages demonstration in Halifax suburb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2026 10:57 am
1 min read
A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Halifax say a white nationalist group known as the Second Sons was behind a short-lived demonstration in the suburb of Bedford South on the weekend.

No arrests were made Saturday but the provincial politician who represents the area says there is no place for hatred and racism in the rapidly growing community known for its cultural and religious diversity.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Damian Stoilov, member of the legislature for Bedford South, issued a statement saying groups like the Second Sons seek to divide people and undermine the values of inclusion and equality.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network describes Second Sons Canada as a members-only organization for white men inspired by militant white nationalist groups in other countries.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed that between 20 and 25 members of the group had gathered on the Larry Uteck Boulevard overpass above Highway 102 around 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

By the time police arrived, however, the group had moved to a nearby parking lot.

“Officers did not identify any criminal elements to the demonstration,” police said in an emailed statement. “There were no arrests or public safety concerns noted.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices