No arrests as white nationalist group stages demonstration in Halifax suburb

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Police in Halifax say a white nationalist group known as the Second Sons was behind a short-lived demonstration in the suburb of Bedford South on the weekend.

No arrests were made Saturday but the provincial politician who represents the area says there is no place for hatred and racism in the rapidly growing community known for its cultural and religious diversity.

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Damian Stoilov, member of the legislature for Bedford South, issued a statement saying groups like the Second Sons seek to divide people and undermine the values of inclusion and equality.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network describes Second Sons Canada as a members-only organization for white men inspired by militant white nationalist groups in other countries.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed that between 20 and 25 members of the group had gathered on the Larry Uteck Boulevard overpass above Highway 102 around 4 p.m.

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By the time police arrived, however, the group had moved to a nearby parking lot.

“Officers did not identify any criminal elements to the demonstration,” police said in an emailed statement. “There were no arrests or public safety concerns noted.”