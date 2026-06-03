Video claiming to show Caledon, Ont. shooting originated in U.S., OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a video circulating online that appears to show somebody shooting a gun in Caledon didn’t occur in Canada at all.

The OPP said Monday the video, which depicts a man firing a handgun multiple times in a rural area, originated in the United States.

“The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch has reviewed the video and investigated its origin. Investigators have determined that the video did not occur in Caledon or anywhere within Ontario or Canada. The video has been confirmed to have originated in the United States,” police said.

“The OPP reminds the public to be cautious when sharing unverified content on social media, as it can contribute to misinformation and unnecessary concern within the community.”

The OPP’s warning comes after Statistics Canada said last month 80 per cent of Canadians feel they’re seeing “misleading, false, or inaccurate” information online at least once a month.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency’s Insights on Canadian Society study, released May 13, examined the “sources and platforms through which Canadians access news or information, how often they report encountering misleading information,” and whether Canadians find it “increasingly difficult to distinguish between true and false information.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The study also examined the relationship between misinformation, confidence in the Canadian media and trust in others.

1:56 The growing threat of online health misinformation

Sixty-one per cent of Canadians reported being “very concerned” or “extremely concerned” about online misinformation in 2025, and 47 per cent found it “harder to distinguish between true and false news or information” compared to three years prior.

Canadians also reported that they rely on different news sources and a “similar proportion of Canadians of all ages reported difficulties in telling truth from falsehood.”

The study indicated Canadians most typically obtained news or information from news organizations (66 per cent), close contacts (62 per cent), social media platforms (54 per cent) and television programming (52 per cent).

Story continues below advertisement

However, some traditional information sources, such as radio (38 per cent) and print media (21 per cent), were less frequently reported.

More than three-quarters of Canadians aged 75 years and older (78 per cent) relied on news organizations to receive information, compared with close to half (49 per cent) of Canadians aged 15 to 24.

Among Canadians under 35, social media was the most common source for news or information at 78 per cent. Its use dropped to 19 per cent among those 75 and older.

— with files from Global News’ Adriana Fallico