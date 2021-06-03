Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Cooler, wetter conditions en route for first weekend of June

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 2:02 pm
A chance of showers returns to the region on Saturday. View image in full screen
A chance of showers returns to the region on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

The streak of heat that started June is starting to subside, but, as the clouds roll in on Thursday afternoon, the mercury should still make it into the high 20s or low 30s.

The weather for Friday arrives with a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime into the mid-20s.

Clouds roll back in Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Clouds roll back in Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The first weekend of June will bring a few spotty showers on Saturday and partly-to-mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will duck back even further into the upper teens both days.

The second week of the month will also kickoff on a cooler, wetter note, with afternoon temperatures staying in the high teens and a chance of showers on Monday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

