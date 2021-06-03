Okanagan weather: Cooler, wetter conditions en route for first weekend of June

The streak of heat that started June is starting to subside, but, as the clouds roll in on Thursday afternoon, the mercury should still make it into the high 20s or low 30s.
The weather for Friday arrives with a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime into the mid-20s.
The first weekend of June will bring a few spotty showers on Saturday and partly-to-mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.
Afternoon highs will duck back even further into the upper teens both days.
The second week of the month will also kickoff on a cooler, wetter note, with afternoon temperatures staying in the high teens and a chance of showers on Monday.
