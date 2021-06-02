SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 12:14 pm
New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday as vaccination rates continue to rise.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be providing the update.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. AT.

Read more: New Brunswick extends travel rebate program to all of Atlantic Canada this summer

Health officials in New Brunswick reported five new cases of COVID-19 the day before and said that about 63.4 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received at least a first dose of a vaccine.

The province said it is also expanding its tourism incentive program to all Atlantic Canadians this year in an effort to boost the industry.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswickers aged 12 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine' New Brunswickers aged 12 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
New Brunswickers aged 12 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
