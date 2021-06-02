New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday as vaccination rates continue to rise.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be providing the update.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. AT.

Read more: New Brunswick extends travel rebate program to all of Atlantic Canada this summer

Health officials in New Brunswick reported five new cases of COVID-19 the day before and said that about 63.4 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received at least a first dose of a vaccine.

The province said it is also expanding its tourism incentive program to all Atlantic Canadians this year in an effort to boost the industry.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 New Brunswickers aged 12 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine New Brunswickers aged 12 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine