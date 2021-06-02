Trailblazing London, Ont. politician Jane Bigelow has died

Send this page to someone via email

The first woman to be mayor of the city of London has died, and tributes and condolences for the trailblazing politician continue to grow.

Holding the position from 1972 to 1978, Bigelow was the first woman to serve as London’s mayor.

Ed Holder, the city’s current mayor, offered his condolences to her family via Twitter on Tuesday evening. “Jane’s legacy lives on — from paving the way for greater diversity in local politics to her passion for the environment,” he said.

Peter Fragiskatos, Liberal MP for London North Centre, also shared his sympathies online Tuesday night, tweeting, “London is better because of her leadership and the ideas she championed.”

Terence Kernaghan, New Democrat MPP for London North Centre, called Bigelow a “trailblazer known for her commitment to the environment, the arts, & gender equity.”

Bigelow died Tuesday. She was 92.