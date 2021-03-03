Incumbents Mo Salih, Jesse Helmer won’t run in London’s 2022 election

Send this page to someone via email

Two-term incumbents Mo Salih and Jesse Helmer announced in a joint letter on Wednesday that they will not be seeking re-election in the 2022 municipal race.

The City of London councillors, who represent wards 3 and 4 respectively, say their decisions were made in part to make space “for new voices and diverse perspectives.”

“International Women’s Day is coming up next week. Since our wards were created, only men have been elected as councillors,” the letter reads.

“We know we need more women, including women of colour, making the decisions at City Hall. London should have a council as diverse as our city.”

They add that it has been an honour to represent the residents of their wards at City Hall and they have been “lucky to witness the many ways that residents in East London step up to make our city better through their community activism, their volunteer service and their work.”

Mayor Ed Holder released a statement, saying he was initially “surprised and disappointed” by the news.

“Yet, when I heard how and why they had arrived at their decision, I was completely supportive, and found myself once again reminded why both individuals have been such thoughtful contributors to so many different aspects of London’s growth as a community.”

Holder says Salih has been a voice for all Londoners, “including many who have too often gone unnoticed or unheard.”

“Mo has helped to spearhead changes that have improved the lives of Londoners, from all backgrounds, and will for years to come.”

One of the most high-profile changes related to the police practice of carding.

In November 2016, Salih shared his own personal experiences in an impassioned seven-minute speech to council. Later that month, London became the first municipality in Canada to vote in favour of ending street checks in a symbolic vote.

In early 2019, a judge tasked with reviewing the province’s regulations released a report that found carding disproportionately harms people from racialized communities, wastes police resources and does nothing to address crime.”

Of Helmer, Holder says that he “has been a great source of wisdom and support to Council, and to myself personally — especially during his time as deputy mayor.”

“Jesse is a model for anyone who seeks to serve the public as an elected representative, and is the rare sort who leads with his head as well as his heart.”

Helmer was among the local politicians contributing to a sustained push to make the provincial business education tax (BET) rate uniform, which was finally achieved in late 2020.

In a tweet, Ward 13 Coun. Arielle Kayabaga called the announcement “tough news,” saying Salih has been “like a brother to me on council” while Helmer has been “a great friend who has supported me.”

“Thank you for your service, I hope this isn’t the end!”

Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis also tweeted, calling Salih a friend and saying that it was a pleasure “to campaign for you in 2014 and alongside you in 2018.”

“I respect the work you’ve done and will miss sitting beside you. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours (but continuing to work with you for the rest of the term).”

In a separate tweet to Helmer, Lewis acknowledge that while they may not always agree, “we’ve also found many opportunities to find common ground (something we could use more of in politics).”

“I respect the work you’ve done and your belief in the importance of public service. Your voice will be missed.”

London North Centre Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos thanked both Salih and Helmer “for contributing so much to our city over the years” while Dr. Javeed Sukhera, chair of the London Police Services Board, said that he is “so proud to know them and be continually inspired by them.”

Helmer will appear on The Afternoon Show with Jess Brady on Global News Radio 980 CFPL at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. You can listen on-air or online.