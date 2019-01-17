London Police Services Board discusses carding, new sexual assault policy

A pair of high-profile items were on the agenda during Thursday’s London Police Services Board meeting.

After taking more time to review the language of the document, the board has officially approved a new sexual assault policy.

The overhaul was launched in the wake of media reports in early 2017 outlining the number of complaints that police had deemed unfounded.

The LPS board has passed a motion during today's meeting approving the final updated sexual assault policy, while also calling on other police services boards in Ontario to adopt a similar policy

The new policy places an emphasis on vulnerable populations and takes a victim- or survivor-centred approach, while providing ongoing and regularly updated training and skills development for police.

Board member Vanessa Ambtman-Smith told 980 CFPL Thursday’s motion by the board also calls on other police services boards across Ontario to adopt a similar policy.

“To me, it’s breaking down the silos that traditionally exist between enforcement, community, social services [and] health care,” she said. “We’re trying to knit those back together because we’re really looking at the needs of the individuals and families, and most importantly, the survivors.”

The board also passed a motion in the wake of Justice Michael Tulloch‘s review of the province’s regulations on street checks, which was released earlier this month.

Tulloch argued street checks can have real investigative value, as long as they take place when officers have clearly defined just grounds to stop a person, ask them questions and potentially retain identifying information.

However, Tulloch called for police forces to stop random street checks known as carding, in which a person’s information is demanded. These checks, Tulloch argued, disproportionately harm people from racialized communities, waste police resources and do nothing to address crime.

The board voted Thursday to review their current street check policy, which effectively banned carding in London, to see if any improvements can be made.