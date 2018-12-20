London Police Services Board set to pass new sexual assault investigation policy in January

The London Police Services Board is expected to pass a new sexual assault investigation policy in January.

The draft policy was unveiled at last month’s meeting, and after reviewing feedback, a nearly-finalized version was presented on Friday. The board still needs to do more consultation regarding the language of the policy.

“As a mother, as a woman, as an Indigenous person, it does hurt my heart to know that we’re not at a point where we’re able to pass this policy today as expected,” said board member Vanessa Ambtman-Smith.

“However, I, also, as a board member, I do stand behind the fact that we have to pause and take some more time for that due diligence.”

Ambtman-Smith also highlighted that the policy aims to be victim/survivor-focused with an emphasis on vulnerable groups.

“There is a very deliberate and focused effort to address the fact that Indigenous women and girls and 2-Spirited LGBTQQIA populations are at a much greater risk of sexual violence, sexual exploitation, and sexual assault and that these patterns are very difficult to change.”

An overhaul of the previous sex assault policy was launched after a damning Globe and Mail report from February 2017 that found London had one of the highest rates of cases being deemed unfounded.

The new policy follows consultation that included the board specifically seeking out diverse voices and working with local women’s groups like Anova, Safe Space, and the London Abused Women’s Centre to also solicit input from those wishing to remain anonymous.

“I wanted to put my support behind the work that has been done not just by this board, not just by individuals,” Ambtman-Smith acknowledged at Friday’s meeting.

“But by the collective, by the women who have come forward who have shared their stories and I just want to honour them for that. Miigwech. [Thank you.]”

Among the aims of the new policy is to consider the needs of diverse and vulnerable populations, including Indigenous communities, those who are racialized, or those who are intellectually or developmentally disabled.

In addition, the policy seeks to ensure all sexual assault investigations adhere to the Criminal Investigation Management Plan and comply with appropriate legislated case management manuals, and to ensure the reporting, disclosure, and follow-up of sexual violence cases are trauma-informed, sensitive, and does not intentionally or unintentionally re-victimize.

The policy aims to meet those goals through a number of means, including ongoing and up-to-date training for police, including citizen members who may interact with sexual assault victims; working with hospitals and other agencies that help victims/survivors of sexual assault; establish a case review program to have community partners independently evaluate all sexual assault cases including those deemed unfounded; and establishing a dedicated Sexual Assault Advisory Committee and an Indigenous-specific sub-committee to implement the case review program and make recommendations.

The full policy is posted on the London Police Services Board website.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick