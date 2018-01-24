London city council to vote on LGBTQ2 apology on Tuesday

London city council is one step closer to affirming an apology to the city’s LGBTQ2 community.

Mayor Matt Brown made an apology about two weeks ago and a motion from Londoner Shawn Lewis to have the entire council do the same was affirmed on Tuesday by the corporate services committee.

Back in 1995, city council denied a request to issue a Gay Pride proclamation.

The Ontario Human Rights Commission ruled then-mayor Diane Haskett and council had discriminated against members of the LGBTQ2 community.

Coun. Jesse Helmer said it’s important to recognize past mistakes.

“It’s not the only thing that has been done wrong over the years and I think part of moving forward is recognizing mistakes have been made in the past and the poor way that people were treated.”

The issue will go to city council Jan. 30 for final approval.