SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Six Nations eases restrictions on band members as active cases drop to zero

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 10:22 pm
Six Nations of the Grand River in southwestern Ontario reported it's first death from COVID-19 on April 8, 2020. View image in full screen
Six Nations of the Grand River in southwestern Ontario reported it's first death from COVID-19 on April 8, 2020. sixnationscovid19.ca

Six Nations of the Grand River will move into a new alert level of its own community COVID-19 reopening framework as of Wednesday.

Elected Council Chief Mark Hill made the revelation via social media, saying an active case count of zero and increasing vaccinations were the reasons for a step up in its customized colour-coded system.

Read more: Hamilton reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, specialist says mixing some vaccines ‘might be better’

“After a very difficult year, with the introduction of vaccines and declining in case numbers, we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel,” Hill said on YouTube.

The region will leave its toughest alert level, black, and move to red as of midnight June 2.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s 3-step reopening plan threatens future of movie and drive-in theatres' Ontario’s 3-step reopening plan threatens future of movie and drive-in theatres
Story continues below advertisement

Hill said weekly risk assessments which monitored virus transmission, health care capacity and compliance with public health measures favoured an easing of restrictions.

Trending Stories

“Our alert level status will be assessed again next week on June 8, at which time the elected council, as well as the emergency control group, will look to move to reduce alert levels,” said Hill.

Under the red level:

  • Residents are limited to gatherings of five people indoors and 10 people outdoors. Private gatherings with those outside of an immediate household are prohibited
  • Restaurants are closed for indoor dining, but outdoor dining, curbside pickup and delivery are allowed
  • Retail businesses may not open but can offer curbside pickup and delivery
  • Gyms are are allowed to open with at least three meters between people working out indoors and face coverings are required throughout the facility except when exercising
  • No classes are permitted. Some personal training is allowed

Read more: Vital Signs report says life was more difficult for Hamilton’s vulnerable amid pandemic

The last time the community’s active cases were at zero was in December. The region’s total number of COVID-19 cases amid the pandemic is 526, including 11 deaths.

About 32 per cent of adult band members have received a first dose of a vaccine, while 27 per cent have received two shots as of Tuesday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagRed Level tagsix nations coronavirus cases tagsix nations covid-19 cases tagblack level tagmark hill tagsix nation coronavirus tagsix nations news tagsix natuons of the grand river tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers