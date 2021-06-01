COVID-19: Six Nations eases restrictions on band members as active cases drop to zero

Send this page to someone via email

Six Nations of the Grand River will move into a new alert level of its own community COVID-19 reopening framework as of Wednesday.

Elected Council Chief Mark Hill made the revelation via social media, saying an active case count of zero and increasing vaccinations were the reasons for a step up in its customized colour-coded system.

“After a very difficult year, with the introduction of vaccines and declining in case numbers, we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel,” Hill said on YouTube.

The region will leave its toughest alert level, black, and move to red as of midnight June 2.

Hill said weekly risk assessments which monitored virus transmission, health care capacity and compliance with public health measures favoured an easing of restrictions.

“Our alert level status will be assessed again next week on June 8, at which time the elected council, as well as the emergency control group, will look to move to reduce alert levels,” said Hill.

Under the red level:

Residents are limited to gatherings of five people indoors and 10 people outdoors. Private gatherings with those outside of an immediate household are prohibited

Restaurants are closed for indoor dining, but outdoor dining, curbside pickup and delivery are allowed

Retail businesses may not open but can offer curbside pickup and delivery

Gyms are are allowed to open with at least three meters between people working out indoors and face coverings are required throughout the facility except when exercising

No classes are permitted. Some personal training is allowed

The last time the community’s active cases were at zero was in December. The region’s total number of COVID-19 cases amid the pandemic is 526, including 11 deaths.

About 32 per cent of adult band members have received a first dose of a vaccine, while 27 per cent have received two shots as of Tuesday.

