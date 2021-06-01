Street adjustments coming June 2 to allow for additional patio space in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality announced that some street adjustments will be taking place to allow for additional patio space as the province begins its phased reopening plan.

Beginning June 2, restaurants can reopen their patios to maximum capacity, provided there’s a distance of two metres between tables and no more than 10 guests at each table.

To help restaurants accommodate guests and make money, HRM will be adjusting Bedford Row and Grafton Street.

Bedford Row, between the Founders Square parking garage and Prince Street, will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic to allow for more space.

The Founders Square parking garage and Sackville Street area will be converted from one-way to two-way traffic.

“To accommodate this adjustment, the east side of Bedford Row will be converted to a No Stopping/Tow-away zone,” HRM said in a statement.

Cyclist access will not be permitted in this area, however, Bedford Row will remain fully open to pedestrians.

Grafton Street will also be temporarily converted into a one-way, southbound street between Carmichael and Prince streets to allow for additional patio space.

Sidewalks will remain open on both sides of the road.

“Parking and loading spaces will not be impacted while this adjustment is in place,” said HRM.

The street adjustments will begin by the end of business day on Wednesday and will be in place until the end of September.

