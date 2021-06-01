Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame announces 8 inductees for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Eight individuals have been announced as the 2021 inductees into the Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame.

The Pathway of Fame at Del Crary Park recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the community. Special commemorative plaques are placed along the paths at the park for all inductees. The organization was created in 1997.

Nominations are submitted by the public and inductees are selected by an anonymous committee comprised of community citizens having no current association whatsoever with, or connection to, The Pathway of Fame. An induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Showplace Performance Centre, provided health measures permit.

Inductees (along with their category and a brief bio from The Pathway) include:

David Goyette (cultural/community betterment): “Selflessly donating his time and resources to a variety of community organizations and causes, remains at the heart of Goyette’s existence. His skills as musician, artist, painter and writer serve to augment a life that has contributed much to the local landscape.”David GoyetteGraham Hart (media): Hart was the face of CHEX Television (now Global Peterborough) for more than 45 years, serving as a news anchor, reporter as well as volunteering with numerous organizations and acting as event host and ambassador.

Brian MacDonald (dramatic arts): “His unbridled passion for theatre has brought him numerous acting roles and directorial opportunities — but his co-founding and chairmanship of Arts For Awareness has exemplified his belief in the power of the arts as a vehicle for raising awareness of social issues.”

Brian MacDonald.

Dr. Ramesh Makhija (cultural/community betterment): “The chemist’s research into environmental challenges has earned him local, as well as national distinction and has led to a number of related initiatives, Peterborough’s blue box collection program among them. But he has always made time, to give back.”

Ramesh Makhija.

John Mariasine (media): “As the warm, and inclusive morning voice of 1420 CKPT radio for 20 years, Mariasine’s broadcast career served as an inroad to his involvement with a variety of local initiatives and causes, together with his unwavering commitment to his audience, and to his community.”

John Mariasine.

Megan Murphy (cultural/community betterment): “Blessed with a spark and quick wit that endears her instantly to others, Murphy’s talents as an actress, filmmaker, musician and radio personality are surpassed only by a giving nature that has benefitted a number of community causes. She joins her late father, Marty Murphy, a lawyer and respected community Samaritan, who was inducted to The Pathway in 2014.”

Megan Murphy.

Paul Rellinger (cultural/community betterment): “From camping out on the roof of The Brick to raising funds for Habitat For Humanity, helping an adult learner attain reading skills to emceeing a benefit for someone in need, Rellinger’s inability to say ‘no’ guarantees he is rarely seen on the sidelines.” Rellinger retired from Peterborough This Week in 2016 after 27 years as a reporter at the community newspaper.

Paul Rellinger.

David Sutherland (community builder): “As the founding president of Sir Sandford Fleming College, the late David Sutherland’s nurturing of the college’s connections with the community it serves laid the groundwork for the future, including Fleming’s ongoing association with Trent University.”

David Sutherland.

The 2020 induction ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic and at the recommendation of public health officials.