Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame announces 8 new inductees for 2020

Eight more people will join the Peterborough and District’s Pathway of Fame this fall.

On Monday, organizers announced the inductees for 2020 who will be honoured at a ceremony in September.

The Pathway of Fame recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the community. Special commemorative plaques are placed along the paths at Del Crary Park for all inductees.

The inductees and profiles provided are:

George Albertus Cox.

George Albertus Cox — Community Builder: A seven-term mayor and senator, Cox had several business interests in Ontario and in South America.

Anne Douglas. File

Ann Douglas — Literary: The Peterborough author is highly celebrated as one of Canada’s most trusted writer pregnancy and parenting. Her “Mother Of All Book” series has sold more than half a million copies and her advice has been featured in publications across North America.

Alan Harding. file

Alan Harding — Samaritan: Over the course of 16 years, Harding took his Al On The Roof fundraiser atop Canadian Tire, bringing in close to $150,000 for Easter Seals while displaying his deep commitment to the betterment of life quality for countless children and youths.

Fred Huffman. File

Fred Huffman — Entertainment: Joining the then-called Peterborough Citizens Band in 1950, Huffman served in numerous capacities over five decades with what became the Peterborough Concert Band, assuming the role of its leading ambassador while sharing his unbridled joy of music with countless others.

Rosemary McConkey. File

Rosemary McConkey — Cultural/Community Betterment: A genealogist and historian and a founding member of both the Trent Valley Archives and the Kawartha Ancestral Association. Few can speak with more authority and passion on the history of generational Peterborough and area families.

Don Parnell. File

Don Parnell — Cultural/community betterment: Whether serving as a member of the Peterborough Police Service Auxiliary, volunteering with the Pedal of Hope and Law Enforcement Torch Run teams or helping the Kenner Foundation rais funds, Parnell has shown a steadfast commitment to community that has few rivals.

John Robinson. File

John Robinson — Dramatic arts: Robinson has performed key off-stage roles with both the St. James Players and the Peterborough Theatre Guild, helping bring to life more than 130 productions.

Marilyn Robinson. File

Marilyn Robinson — Dramatic arts: Her two life passions — the Peterborough Theatre Guild and working with children with special needs — have seen her leave an indelible mark on the lives of many, bringing her much awarded recognition as a tireless volunteer for the many causes she serves.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual induction ceremony will be a scaled-back event to be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at Showplace Performance Centre. Inductees will be allowed to invite no more than four members of their immediate family in an effort to guarantee adequate physical distancing. The event won’t be open to the general public.

The Pathway of Fame has also launched a new website and enhanced social media accounts on FaceBook, Instagram and Twitter.

